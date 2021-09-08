Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.00

Shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.80, with a volume of 389 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.44.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $511.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.60 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Inotiv had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inotiv, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOTV. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $877,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 20.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inotiv Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

