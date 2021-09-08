InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Trading Down 4.5%

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO)’s share price traded down 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.04 and last traded at C$1.05. 95,587 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 192,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on InPlay Oil from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Acumen Capital set a C$2.25 price target on InPlay Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

The firm has a market cap of C$71.70 million and a PE ratio of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.21, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.83.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$25.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that InPlay Oil Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

InPlay Oil Company Profile (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

