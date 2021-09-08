Insider Buying: 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Director Purchases 73,529 Shares of Stock

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 73,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NMTR traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,688,528. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $346.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of -0.11.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.18.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

