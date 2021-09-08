Insider Buying: 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Director Purchases 73,529 Shares of Stock

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 73,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NMTR traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,688,528. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $346.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of -0.11.
9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NMTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.18.
About 9 Meters Biopharma
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.
