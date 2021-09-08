Insider Buying: BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Director Acquires 3,682 Shares of Stock

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. bought 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $47,534.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BGSF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 20,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,826. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BGSF, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.62.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. BGSF had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $74.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGSF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BGSF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BGSF during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BGSF during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BGSF by 62.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in BGSF during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.