Insider Buying: Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Director Acquires 25,430 Shares of Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 25,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

On Friday, September 3rd, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 15,778 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,910.71 per share, for a total transaction of $30,147,182.38.

NYSE:CMG traded up $10.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,905.70. The stock had a trading volume of 254,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,281. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,172.29 and a 1-year high of $1,940.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,786.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,552.72. The company has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 92.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,786.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.