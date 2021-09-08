Insider Buying: Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Director Purchases 15,778 Shares of Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 15,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,910.71 per share, for a total transaction of $30,147,182.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 25,430 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40.

NYSE CMG traded up $10.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,905.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,281. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,786.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,552.72. The firm has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,172.29 and a 52 week high of $1,940.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,786.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $41,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

