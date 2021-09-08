Insider Buying: McBride plc (LON:MCB) Insider Purchases 13,030 Shares of Stock

McBride plc (LON:MCB) insider Elizabeth McMeikan acquired 13,030 shares of McBride stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £10,033.10 ($13,108.31).
Shares of MCB opened at GBX 77 ($1.01) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £134.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03. McBride plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 98.80 ($1.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 84.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 86.28.
McBride Company Profile
