Insider Buying: McBride plc (LON:MCB) Insider Purchases 13,030 Shares of Stock

McBride plc (LON:MCB) insider Elizabeth McMeikan acquired 13,030 shares of McBride stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £10,033.10 ($13,108.31).

Shares of MCB opened at GBX 77 ($1.01) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £134.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03. McBride plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 98.80 ($1.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 84.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 86.28.

McBride Company Profile

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers laundry detergent; laundry care products, such as fabric conditioners; aerosols; household cleaners, including bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multi-surface cleaners; washing up liquids; and automated dishwashing powders, gels, tablets, rinse aid, and dishwasher cleaners.

