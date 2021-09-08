Insider Buying: Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Acquires 7 Shares of Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) insider Andrew King purchased 7 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,055 ($26.85) per share, for a total transaction of £143.85 ($187.94).

Andrew King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Andrew King purchased 7 shares of Mondi stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,949 ($25.46) per share, for a total transaction of £136.43 ($178.25).

Shares of LON:MNDI opened at GBX 2,035 ($26.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.92. Mondi plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,438.50 ($18.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,088 ($27.28). The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,997.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,267.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of €0.20 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MNDI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) target price on shares of Mondi in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,225 ($29.07) target price on shares of Mondi in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,094.17 ($27.36).

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

