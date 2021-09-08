Insider Buying: ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Major Shareholder Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 28,674 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $43,011.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 44,653 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $58,941.96.

On Monday, June 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 6,961 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $8,005.15.

On Friday, June 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 2,500 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,850.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 18,696 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $21,687.36.

Shares of ServiceSource International stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,115. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $133.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.98.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ServiceSource International during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ServiceSource International by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 19,637 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in ServiceSource International by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 43,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 14,795 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ServiceSource International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in ServiceSource International by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 28,854 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

