Insider Buying: Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Acquires 3 Shares of Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) insider Andrew Heath acquired 3 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,027 ($52.61) per share, with a total value of £120.81 ($157.84).

Shares of SXS traded down GBX 32 ($0.42) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,999 ($52.25). The stock had a trading volume of 98,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Spectris plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,347 ($30.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,115 ($53.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.50 billion and a PE ratio of 20.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,612.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,614.36.

Get Spectris alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Spectris’s payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SXS shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Spectris from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,380 ($57.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Spectris from GBX 3,645 ($47.62) to GBX 3,920 ($51.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Spectris from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.