Insider Buying: The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Director Purchases 150,156 Shares of Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 150,156 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,814,352.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HHC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.77. 238,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,785. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1-year low of $53.55 and a 1-year high of $113.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.59 and a 200-day moving average of $97.99.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 9.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $531,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 112.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 73,297 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 15.0% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 40.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

