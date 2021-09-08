Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $1,333,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMBA traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.66. 683,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,793. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.26 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.21 and a 200-day moving average of $102.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Ambarella’s revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 10,563.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

