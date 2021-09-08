Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells 5,238 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 5,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $62,960.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John F. Crowley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, August 5th, John F. Crowley sold 37,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $371,110.00.

NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $11.39. 1,165,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,994,453. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.10. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

FOLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2,081.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,867,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,078 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,680,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,661,000. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 9,761,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,929 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,391,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.