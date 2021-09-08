Insider Selling: Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Sells 27,500 Shares of Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:APH traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.56. 3,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,644. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $77.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.59 and a 200 day moving average of $69.46. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,654,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $134,256,000 after purchasing an additional 43,962 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.61.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

