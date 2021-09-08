Insider Selling: Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Sells 27,500 Shares of Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:APH traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.56. 3,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,644. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $77.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.59 and a 200 day moving average of $69.46. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,654,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $134,256,000 after purchasing an additional 43,962 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.61.
Amphenol Company Profile
Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.
