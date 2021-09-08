Insider Selling: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) Senior Officer Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Senior Officer Robert Huizinga sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.16, for a total transaction of C$120,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,347,828.35.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a current ratio of 11.93. The stock has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.32. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$11.77 and a 1-year high of C$26.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

