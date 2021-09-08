Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells 7,841 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 7,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,338,891.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rene A. Lacerte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Rene A. Lacerte sold 4,888 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $1,354,220.40.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.53. 1,374,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,676. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.30 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.62. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.19 and a twelve month high of $301.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Bill.com by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,308,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 803.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 131,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,016,000 after buying an additional 116,594 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bill.com by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after buying an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

