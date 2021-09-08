Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO Sells 7,833 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 7,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.66, for a total transaction of $2,308,071.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John R. Rettig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, John R. Rettig sold 5,800 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total transaction of $1,215,448.00.

Shares of NYSE BILL traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,676. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.30 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.19 and a 1-year high of $301.99.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 33.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

