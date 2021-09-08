Insider Selling: BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Insider Sells 13,287 Shares of Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) insider Therese Tucker sold 13,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.68, for a total transaction of $1,576,901.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Therese Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $1,092,600.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $1,128,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total transaction of $1,140,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $1,133,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $1,126,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $1,089,800.00.

NASDAQ BL traded up $3.04 on Wednesday, hitting $122.75. 731,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,149. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.69 and a beta of 0.89. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.37 and a twelve month high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BlackLine by 16.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

