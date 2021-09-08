Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CEO Sells 201,041 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $8,960,397.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,216,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,803,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Michael F. Mahoney also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $8,727,189.81.
BSX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.51. 5,470,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,937,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Boston Scientific by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,222,000 after buying an additional 6,259,424 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,182,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 455,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,591,000 after buying an additional 67,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Boston Scientific by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after buying an additional 28,829 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.48.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.
