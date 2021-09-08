Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CEO Sells 201,041 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $8,960,397.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,216,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,803,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael F. Mahoney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $8,727,189.81.

BSX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.51. 5,470,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,937,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Boston Scientific by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,222,000 after buying an additional 6,259,424 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,182,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 455,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,591,000 after buying an additional 67,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Boston Scientific by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after buying an additional 28,829 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.48.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.