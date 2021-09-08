Insider Selling: Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) EVP Sells 5,277 Shares of Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total transaction of $959,991.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.32. 47,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,610. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $111.93 and a 52-week high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,264,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,934,000 after acquiring an additional 53,190 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Chubb by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 204,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,517,000 after acquiring an additional 120,557 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Chubb by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 64,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,271,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

