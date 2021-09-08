Insider Selling: Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Director Sells 3,465 Shares of Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Director Ansbert Gadicke sold 3,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $100,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,760 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $52,096.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 790 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $23,281.30.

On Monday, August 30th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 4,285 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $125,550.50.

On Friday, August 27th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,846 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $53,700.14.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 237 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $6,894.33.

On Monday, August 23rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 7,376 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $214,715.36.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 347 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $10,080.35.

Shares of CGEM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,869. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $59.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CGEM. Zacks Investment Research cut Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGEM. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

