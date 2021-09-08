Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CFO Sells 587 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.41, for a total transaction of $320,155.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DXCM stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $550.55. 408,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,816. The stock has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.86, a P/E/G ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $485.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.96. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $558.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 259,618 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $110,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16,677 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in DexCom by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 34,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in DexCom by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,996 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,693,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in DexCom by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DXCM. Cowen cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.00.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

