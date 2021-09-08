Insider Selling: Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CEO Sells 1,449 Shares of Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total value of $1,264,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $882.31. 330,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,251. The company’s 50 day moving average is $827.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $753.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a PE ratio of 231.54, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.94.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

