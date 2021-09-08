Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) President Sells 1,165 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $193,448.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Five9 stock traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.48. 104,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,332. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.92 and a 200 day moving average of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.29 and a beta of 0.48. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.37 and a 12-month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. Five9’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 36.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 165.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.65.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

