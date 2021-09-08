Insider Selling: Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Insider Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) insider Paul A. Wagner sold 1,000,000 shares of Forte Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FBRX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.15. 6,138,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.26. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.98.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forte Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. FBR & Co. lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $855,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,475,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after buying an additional 110,416 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.24% of the company’s stock.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.