Insider Selling: Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Sells 8,256 Shares of Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.46. The stock had a trading volume of 528,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.75 and its 200 day moving average is $150.53. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $182.49.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,361,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,291,034,000 after purchasing an additional 31,245 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,859,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $750,386,000 after purchasing an additional 130,752 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $615,575,000 after purchasing an additional 445,591 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $527,120,000 after purchasing an additional 611,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $497,109,000 after purchasing an additional 50,326 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.60.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

