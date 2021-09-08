Insider Selling: Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) EVP Sells 6,860 Shares of Stock

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $135.67. 264,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,504. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $143.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LECO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 419.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 32.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

