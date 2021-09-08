Insider Selling: Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) SVP Sells 1,216 Shares of Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $26,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Griscom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Paul Griscom sold 333 shares of Macy’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $6,317.01.

On Thursday, June 24th, Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of Macy’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50.

Shares of M stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.22. 597,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,004,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.11. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $23.76.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

Macy’s announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

M has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the first quarter worth $139,207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,018,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,196,000 after buying an additional 2,698,600 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,400,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Macy’s by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,403 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

