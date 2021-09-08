Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.28, for a total value of $463,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.83, for a total value of $1,109,490.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total value of $390,000.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total value of $703,180.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.40, for a total value of $1,132,200.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $18.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $471.74. 2,230,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.74 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $373.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.86. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $515.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $449.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 191.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,848,000 after buying an additional 3,786,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,448,000 after buying an additional 391,701 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 585.0% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,335,000 after buying an additional 298,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $62,819,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $65,542,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

