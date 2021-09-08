Insider Selling: PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) EVP Sells 76,004 Shares of Stock

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) EVP Joan M. Herman sold 76,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $180,889.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 836,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,143.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of PaySign stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 223,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.51. PaySign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44.
PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the second quarter worth $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the second quarter worth $38,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the second quarter worth $45,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the second quarter worth $83,000. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PaySign
PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.
