Insider Selling: Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Director George Syllantavos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $23,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,670.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PHUN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.05. 1,343,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,827,020. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Phunware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $78.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 12.05.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Phunware had a negative return on equity of 560.65% and a negative net margin of 429.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phunware, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Phunware by 5,267.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 2nd quarter worth $433,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phunware by 90.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 250,499 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Phunware during the first quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Phunware by 343.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 178,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

PHUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of Phunware in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Phunware in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

