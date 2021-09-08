Insider Selling: Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Director Sells 55,722 Shares of Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Director Hans Tung sold 55,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $1,512,852.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hans Tung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Hans Tung sold 87,357 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $2,570,042.94.

On Monday, August 30th, Hans Tung sold 91,194 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $2,640,978.24.

On Friday, August 27th, Hans Tung sold 60,495 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $1,725,317.40.

POSH stock traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $25.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,840. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.36. Poshmark, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $104.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.33 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Poshmark has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 7.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

