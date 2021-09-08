Insider Selling: Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Major Shareholder Sells 29,065 Shares of Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 29,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $186,597.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Trading S.A. Ares sold 254,932 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $1,583,127.72.

On Monday, August 30th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 30,000 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $179,100.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 111,229 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $661,812.55.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 33,407 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $195,765.02.

On Monday, August 16th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 6,313 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $38,698.69.

On Friday, August 13th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 52,031 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $322,592.20.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 257,800 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $1,575,158.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 56,528 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $315,991.52.

On Thursday, August 5th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 159,703 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $878,366.50.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 2,100 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $11,529.00.

PGEN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.15. 1,059,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.84. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.31. Precigen, Inc. has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 107.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGEN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Precigen by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Precigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precigen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Caption Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 73,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its stake in Precigen by 29.1% in the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Precigen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

