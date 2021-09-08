Insider Selling: Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Sells 7,197 Shares of Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director David P. Bonita sold 7,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $244,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ RPTX traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,985. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of -0.35. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 20.1% during the second quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

