Insider Selling: Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) SVP Sells 12,751 Shares of Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $1,953,325.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SLAB traded down $4.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.79. The company had a trading volume of 516,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,139. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.64. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $163.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 145.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $169.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SLAB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 61.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

