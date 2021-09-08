Insider Selling: Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SMSI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.81. 232,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,145. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.56 million, a PE ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 0.75. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $8.05.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMSI. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software in the first quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the second quarter valued at $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

