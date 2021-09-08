Insider Selling: SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Marcel Gani also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 1st, Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.17, for a total value of $825,510.00.
- On Thursday, June 17th, Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total value of $86,520.06.
- On Tuesday, June 15th, Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total transaction of $79,047.78.
NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $4.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $273.87. 29,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,802. The business has a 50 day moving average of $272.10 and a 200 day moving average of $264.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.32 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 184.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEDG. Citigroup upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.13.
About SolarEdge Technologies
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
