Insider Selling: SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marcel Gani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.17, for a total value of $825,510.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total value of $86,520.06.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total transaction of $79,047.78.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $4.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $273.87. 29,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,802. The business has a 50 day moving average of $272.10 and a 200 day moving average of $264.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.32 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 184.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEDG. Citigroup upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.13.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

