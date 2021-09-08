Insider Selling: VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) CFO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $93,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTGN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.12. 903,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,762. The company has a market cap of $601.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.90. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $3.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.73% and a negative net margin of 1,561.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VTGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEA Management Company LLC grew its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 74.2% in the first quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 16,302,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,596 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 63.9% in the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,295,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,767 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 339.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,650,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996,421 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 74.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,865,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 53.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,882,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

