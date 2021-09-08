Insider Selling: Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Sells 18,100 Shares of Stock

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Thursday, August 5th, Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of Vonage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $750,000.00.

Shares of VG stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,576,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,649. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -148.50, a PEG ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. Analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VG shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vonage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vonage by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vonage by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Vonage by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 21,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Vonage by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vonage by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 149,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 70,484 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

