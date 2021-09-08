Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Sells 2,571 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total transaction of $710,958.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gomez Luciano Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,770 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $479,528.40.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $439,770.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total transaction of $310,842.95.

Shares of WDAY traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $272.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,180. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.81 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,518.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WDAY. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $282.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Workday by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in Workday by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in Workday by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Workday by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

