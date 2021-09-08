Insights Network Trading 12.5% Higher This Week (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Insights Network has a total market cap of $7.47 million and $10,702.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00059375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.14 or 0.00167346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00043855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.39 or 0.00720416 BTC.

About Insights Network

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 287,071,672 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

