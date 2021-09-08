InsurAce Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.49 Million (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, InsurAce has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One InsurAce coin can now be purchased for $2.00 or 0.00004298 BTC on popular exchanges. InsurAce has a total market cap of $22.49 million and $3.41 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00059923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.18 or 0.00133897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00193270 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.80 or 0.07218245 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,375.44 or 0.99871414 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $342.66 or 0.00737923 BTC.

About InsurAce

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

