Insured Finance (INFI) Reaches Market Cap of $3.52 Million

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. Insured Finance has a market cap of $3.52 million and approximately $25,049.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00059951 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.02 or 0.00130643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00197081 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,330.69 or 0.07249942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,037.45 or 1.00210030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.68 or 0.00739388 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,369,525 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.