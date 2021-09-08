Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Bought by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,746,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134,023 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 0.42% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $114,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,097,000 after buying an additional 1,064,561 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,513,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,524,000 after purchasing an additional 944,759 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $53,988,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 857,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,614,000 after purchasing an additional 660,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,799,000. 19.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.42. 5,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,135. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.47. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $1,213,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,687,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,731,292.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,138,021.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 706,933 shares of company stock worth $44,647,512. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

