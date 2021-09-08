Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 2.0% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $30,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.78. The company had a trading volume of 36,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $92.41 and a one year high of $122.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,645 shares of company stock valued at $673,410. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

