International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) is Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,855 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 1.9% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $138.57. 81,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $124.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.04.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

