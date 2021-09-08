International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Reduced by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 17.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 11.4% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $138.11 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $123.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.04.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.