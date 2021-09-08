Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ)’s stock price was down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.16 and last traded at $27.37. Approximately 9,221 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 36,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.44.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.26.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBBQ. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $10,362,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $10,362,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $10,356,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $10,356,000.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.