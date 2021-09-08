Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NYSEARCA:IUS) Shares Down 0.7%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NYSEARCA:IUS) traded down 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.39 and last traded at $38.39. 22,409 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 15,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.66.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.87.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.