Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Trading Down 1.1%

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $92.15 and last traded at $92.17. Approximately 67,638 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 64,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.21.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

